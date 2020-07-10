All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2630 E Hulet Dr

2630 East Hulet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2630 East Hulet Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225
Dobson Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2169af501d ----
Enjoy life more in this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home!

From the great room floor plan, tile floors, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances to the beautiful backyard with a large covered pergola, living here will be enjoyable. Other features you will surely love about the home include the double sinks in the master bathroom, built-ins off the dining area, and spacious bedrooms.

Come take a look at this house before someone else snatches it up!

Other leasing fees:

$40 per adult application fee
$150 admin fee upon lease signing
2% Monthly Admin
1.5% TPT tax
$300 nonrefundable per pet fee upon lessor approval
Security deposit equal to one months rent

Biking Walking Path
Neighborhood Playground
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 E Hulet Dr have any available units?
2630 E Hulet Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630 E Hulet Dr have?
Some of 2630 E Hulet Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 E Hulet Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2630 E Hulet Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 E Hulet Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2630 E Hulet Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2630 E Hulet Dr offer parking?
No, 2630 E Hulet Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2630 E Hulet Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2630 E Hulet Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 E Hulet Dr have a pool?
No, 2630 E Hulet Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2630 E Hulet Dr have accessible units?
No, 2630 E Hulet Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 E Hulet Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2630 E Hulet Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

