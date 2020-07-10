2630 E Hulet Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy life more in this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home!



From the great room floor plan, tile floors, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances to the beautiful backyard with a large covered pergola, living here will be enjoyable. Other features you will surely love about the home include the double sinks in the master bathroom, built-ins off the dining area, and spacious bedrooms.



Come take a look at this house before someone else snatches it up!



Other leasing fees:



$40 per adult application fee

$150 admin fee upon lease signing

2% Monthly Admin

1.5% TPT tax

$300 nonrefundable per pet fee upon lessor approval

Security deposit equal to one months rent



Biking Walking Path

Neighborhood Playground

Washer/Dryer In Unit