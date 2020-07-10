2630 E Hulet Dr

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2169af501d ----
Enjoy life more in this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home!
From the great room floor plan, tile floors, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances to the beautiful backyard with a large covered pergola, living here will be enjoyable. Other features you will surely love about the home include the double sinks in the master bathroom, built-ins off the dining area, and spacious bedrooms.
Come take a look at this house before someone else snatches it up!
Other leasing fees:
$40 per adult application fee
$150 admin fee upon lease signing
2% Monthly Admin
1.5% TPT tax
$300 nonrefundable per pet fee upon lessor approval
Security deposit equal to one months rent
Biking Walking Path
Neighborhood Playground
Washer/Dryer In Unit