2625 East Hawken Way

Amazing home in Rancho Del Ray! This home features 3 bedrooms plus a very large bonus room that could be a 4th bedroom, Formal living area (currently set up as a play area), A large family room open to the kitchen and dining area with views to the beautiful patio! Rich wood laminate floors give it a cozy feel! Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and an island! Home sits just a few feet away from Arbuckle Park with its huge grassy areas, bbqs and children's play area. Another greenbelt is just a few steps in the other direction, and a very short walk to one of the community pools! Close to shopping, freeways and Chandler-Gilbert Community College. See this home today!
Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com
BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
NO PETS
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
