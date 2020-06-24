All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 10 2019 at 1:00 AM

2625 East Hawken Way

2625 East Hawken Way · No Longer Available
Location

2625 East Hawken Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
Rancho del Ray

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
3D TOUR!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=swjHH6GuYCJ

Amazing home in Rancho Del Ray! This home features 3 bedrooms plus a very large bonus room that could be a 4th bedroom, Formal living area (currently set up as a play area), A large family room open to the kitchen and dining area with views to the beautiful patio! Rich wood laminate floors give it a cozy feel! Spacious kitchen with granite countertops and an island! Home sits just a few feet away from Arbuckle Park with its huge grassy areas, bbqs and children's play area. Another greenbelt is just a few steps in the other direction, and a very short walk to one of the community pools! Close to shopping, freeways and Chandler-Gilbert Community College. See this home today!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
NO PETS
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

