All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2456 E PALM BEACH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2456 E PALM BEACH Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:18 AM

2456 E PALM BEACH Drive

2456 East Palm Beach Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2456 East Palm Beach Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
volleyball court
Great 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom rental property in Cooper Commons. Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets. Master bath has 2 sinks. Bedrm 2 has walk-in closet. Bedrm 3 has large extended depth and width closet and laminate flooring. Sunshades on front of the house. Neighborhood amenities include walking paths, basketball court, sand volleyball court and a huge park area with playground. 1/2 mile from LaPaloma Park and 1/2 mile from Hunt Park. Local owners manage their own property and are very responsive. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer Included. New dishwasher, New microwave. 1.5% tax included in $1,550. Landscaping included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2456 E PALM BEACH Drive have any available units?
2456 E PALM BEACH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2456 E PALM BEACH Drive have?
Some of 2456 E PALM BEACH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2456 E PALM BEACH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2456 E PALM BEACH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2456 E PALM BEACH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2456 E PALM BEACH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2456 E PALM BEACH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2456 E PALM BEACH Drive offers parking.
Does 2456 E PALM BEACH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2456 E PALM BEACH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2456 E PALM BEACH Drive have a pool?
No, 2456 E PALM BEACH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2456 E PALM BEACH Drive have accessible units?
No, 2456 E PALM BEACH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2456 E PALM BEACH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2456 E PALM BEACH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85286
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College