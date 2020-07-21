2456 E PALM BEACH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage volleyball court

Great 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom rental property in Cooper Commons. Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets. Master bath has 2 sinks. Bedrm 2 has walk-in closet. Bedrm 3 has large extended depth and width closet and laminate flooring. Sunshades on front of the house. Neighborhood amenities include walking paths, basketball court, sand volleyball court and a huge park area with playground. 1/2 mile from LaPaloma Park and 1/2 mile from Hunt Park. Local owners manage their own property and are very responsive. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer Included. New dishwasher, New microwave. 1.5% tax included in $1,550. Landscaping included.