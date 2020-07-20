2435 W Park Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Currently under repairs! Will be available 5/10/2019. $500.00 off of first full month's rent when you move in by 5/14. Walk in to the beautiful home and notice the wood floor and vaulted ceilings that greet you as you walk into the well sized living room. Kitchen features some stainless steel appliances, half bath and laundry located downstairs. Master bedroom located upstairs features ensuite bathroom.



Move-In Special:



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



AREA INFORMATION: Chandler



FLOORING: wood/carpet



GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car



KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: refrigerator, dishwasher, range



PROPERTY TYPE: single family home



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities



YEAR BUILT: 1990



YARD: grass/desert



Additional Amenities: laundry room



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable



HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany



