All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2435 W Park Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2435 W Park Ave
Last updated May 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

2435 W Park Ave

2435 West Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2435 West Park Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Currently under repairs! Will be available 5/10/2019. $500.00 off of first full month's rent when you move in by 5/14. Walk in to the beautiful home and notice the wood floor and vaulted ceilings that greet you as you walk into the well sized living room. Kitchen features some stainless steel appliances, half bath and laundry located downstairs. Master bedroom located upstairs features ensuite bathroom.

This home will not last.

Blurb for ads

Move-In Special:

Property Description here

STATUS: Vacant

PLEASE READ THIS:

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION: Chandler

FLOORING: wood/carpet

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: refrigerator, dishwasher, range

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT: 1990

YARD: grass/desert

Additional Amenities: laundry room

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Tiffany

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2435 W Park Ave have any available units?
2435 W Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2435 W Park Ave have?
Some of 2435 W Park Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2435 W Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2435 W Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2435 W Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2435 W Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2435 W Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2435 W Park Ave offers parking.
Does 2435 W Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2435 W Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2435 W Park Ave have a pool?
No, 2435 W Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2435 W Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 2435 W Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2435 W Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2435 W Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Symphony
2225 W Frye Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College