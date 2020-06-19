2432 East Palm Beach Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming Two Bedroom plus Den, Two Bathroom Cooper Commons Rental Opportunity! Neutral Two-Tone Interior Features Spacious Living Room, Breakfast Nook with Patio Exit, Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counters, All Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Island and Pantry. One Wing with Full Hall Bath, Bedroom and Den with French Doors that can be Utilized as Third Bedroom. Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is. Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Full Bathroom and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. No Pets. **Minor Repairs In Progress**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.