Chandler, AZ
2432 East Palm Beach Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:20 PM

2432 East Palm Beach Drive

2432 East Palm Beach Drive · (480) 396-9766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2432 East Palm Beach Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Cooper Commons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1421 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming Two Bedroom plus Den, Two Bathroom Cooper Commons Rental Opportunity! Neutral Two-Tone Interior Features Spacious Living Room, Breakfast Nook with Patio Exit, Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counters, All Appliances (Refrigerator Included), Island and Pantry. One Wing with Full Hall Bath, Bedroom and Den with French Doors that can be Utilized as Third Bedroom. Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is. Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Full Bathroom and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. No Pets. **Minor Repairs In Progress**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2432 East Palm Beach Drive have any available units?
2432 East Palm Beach Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2432 East Palm Beach Drive have?
Some of 2432 East Palm Beach Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2432 East Palm Beach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2432 East Palm Beach Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2432 East Palm Beach Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2432 East Palm Beach Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2432 East Palm Beach Drive offer parking?
No, 2432 East Palm Beach Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2432 East Palm Beach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2432 East Palm Beach Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2432 East Palm Beach Drive have a pool?
No, 2432 East Palm Beach Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2432 East Palm Beach Drive have accessible units?
No, 2432 East Palm Beach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2432 East Palm Beach Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2432 East Palm Beach Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
