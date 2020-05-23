All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 234 S LAKEVIEW Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
234 S LAKEVIEW Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

234 S LAKEVIEW Boulevard

234 South Lakeview Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

234 South Lakeview Boulevard, Chandler, AZ 85225
Las Casitas del Sur

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Solar System installed! Enjoy this beautiful waterfront property in Chandler in the highly desired neighborhood ''The Springs''. This 3-bed/2-bath/2-story home offers : Granite counters, Upscale newer SS appliances, breakfast bar, pull out shelves, & plenty of storage in this eat-in kitchen. Family room has a wood-burning fireplace, Formal living area has upgraded wood-look tile & formal dining. Upstairs master retreat is split from other bedrooms. Step out onto the balcony & enjoy the wide lake view. Master bath has granite counters, tiled walk-in shower. Also included are instant hot water, whole-house humidifier, brand new dual pane fold-in windows, solar panels to avoid electric bill if not avoid most of it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 S LAKEVIEW Boulevard have any available units?
234 S LAKEVIEW Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 S LAKEVIEW Boulevard have?
Some of 234 S LAKEVIEW Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 S LAKEVIEW Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
234 S LAKEVIEW Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 S LAKEVIEW Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 234 S LAKEVIEW Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 234 S LAKEVIEW Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 234 S LAKEVIEW Boulevard offers parking.
Does 234 S LAKEVIEW Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 S LAKEVIEW Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 S LAKEVIEW Boulevard have a pool?
No, 234 S LAKEVIEW Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 234 S LAKEVIEW Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 234 S LAKEVIEW Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 234 S LAKEVIEW Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 S LAKEVIEW Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College