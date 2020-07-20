All apartments in Chandler
2321 S Karen Drive
Last updated March 20 2019 at 12:10 AM

2321 S Karen Drive

2321 South Karen Drive · No Longer Available
Chandler
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Location

2321 South Karen Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Attractive home that has been upgraded & very well maintained inside & outside and is now ready for your immediate move-in! Freshly painted with custom two-tone paint inside & outside, newer carpet, 18'' tile flooring, newer AC unit, upgraded bathrooms, upgraded lighting, fireplace & the home has always been under a home warranty!! Wonderful, great room open layout with an open kitchen featuring lots of cabinet & countertop space & a nice dining area. The master bedroom is large enough for a king bed to fit comfortably, walk-in closet & separate shower & tub! You'll enjoy a large but low maintenance backyard-plenty of room for all of the family, pets or entertaining! Close to schools, shopping, grocery stores, restaurants & easy access to freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 S Karen Drive have any available units?
2321 S Karen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 S Karen Drive have?
Some of 2321 S Karen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 S Karen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2321 S Karen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 S Karen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2321 S Karen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2321 S Karen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2321 S Karen Drive offers parking.
Does 2321 S Karen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 S Karen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 S Karen Drive have a pool?
No, 2321 S Karen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2321 S Karen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2321 S Karen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 S Karen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 S Karen Drive has units with dishwashers.
