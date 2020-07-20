2321 S Karen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Attractive home that has been upgraded & very well maintained inside & outside and is now ready for your immediate move-in! Freshly painted with custom two-tone paint inside & outside, newer carpet, 18'' tile flooring, newer AC unit, upgraded bathrooms, upgraded lighting, fireplace & the home has always been under a home warranty!! Wonderful, great room open layout with an open kitchen featuring lots of cabinet & countertop space & a nice dining area. The master bedroom is large enough for a king bed to fit comfortably, walk-in closet & separate shower & tub! You'll enjoy a large but low maintenance backyard-plenty of room for all of the family, pets or entertaining! Close to schools, shopping, grocery stores, restaurants & easy access to freeways!