Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:56 AM

2318 W SUNRISE Place

2318 West Sunrise Place · No Longer Available
Location

2318 West Sunrise Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Octotillo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
tennis court
Magnificent WATERFRONT house at Waters at Ocotillo. This 5Bd/4bath, 3,722 sqft home is a truly must-see to appreciate! Granite counter-tops and lots of upgraded appliances include brand new Stainless-steel French-door refrigerator, high-end washer/dryer pair, water softener and RO drinking water system etc. Extended covered patio and truly resort-style backyard with view of lake and water feature. Great school district, minutes to Chandler High Tech Center - Intel, eBay, PayPal, Wells Fargo, and Microchip etc. Easy access to 101/202, Chandler Fashion Center, Hospital, restaurants etc. Community includes golf course and tennis courts. This will be your dream-home! (Note: Please do not call listing agent's office phone, call his cell phone instead). Please put on shoe-covers b4 go upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 W SUNRISE Place have any available units?
2318 W SUNRISE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 W SUNRISE Place have?
Some of 2318 W SUNRISE Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 W SUNRISE Place currently offering any rent specials?
2318 W SUNRISE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 W SUNRISE Place pet-friendly?
No, 2318 W SUNRISE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2318 W SUNRISE Place offer parking?
No, 2318 W SUNRISE Place does not offer parking.
Does 2318 W SUNRISE Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2318 W SUNRISE Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 W SUNRISE Place have a pool?
No, 2318 W SUNRISE Place does not have a pool.
Does 2318 W SUNRISE Place have accessible units?
No, 2318 W SUNRISE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 W SUNRISE Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2318 W SUNRISE Place does not have units with dishwashers.
