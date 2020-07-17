2318 W SUNRISE Place

Amenities

Magnificent WATERFRONT house at Waters at Ocotillo. This 5Bd/4bath, 3,722 sqft home is a truly must-see to appreciate! Granite counter-tops and lots of upgraded appliances include brand new Stainless-steel French-door refrigerator, high-end washer/dryer pair, water softener and RO drinking water system etc. Extended covered patio and truly resort-style backyard with view of lake and water feature. Great school district, minutes to Chandler High Tech Center - Intel, eBay, PayPal, Wells Fargo, and Microchip etc. Easy access to 101/202, Chandler Fashion Center, Hospital, restaurants etc. Community includes golf course and tennis courts. This will be your dream-home! (Note: Please do not call listing agent's office phone, call his cell phone instead). Please put on shoe-covers b4 go upstairs.