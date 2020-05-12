All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:50 PM

2270 E ALOE Place

2270 East Aloe Place · (602) 751-1721
Location

2270 East Aloe Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Redwood Estates Markwood South

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2188 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Located off of Cooper and Ocotillo, this beautiful Chandler home features 4 spacious carpeted bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and tile throughout all living spaces! The large living room boasts vaulted ceilings, and the gorgeous kitchen has an eat-in kitchen and a semi-formal dining room. Step outside through the french doors and onto your large covered patio. There is plenty of room for entertaining, a large grassy area and plenty of desert landscaping. Located just a few minutes away from Fry's Marketplace, Sprouts Farmers Market, Tryst Cafe, Dunkin Donuts, Taco Bell, and many more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2270 E ALOE Place have any available units?
2270 E ALOE Place has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2270 E ALOE Place have?
Some of 2270 E ALOE Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2270 E ALOE Place currently offering any rent specials?
2270 E ALOE Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2270 E ALOE Place pet-friendly?
No, 2270 E ALOE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2270 E ALOE Place offer parking?
Yes, 2270 E ALOE Place does offer parking.
Does 2270 E ALOE Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2270 E ALOE Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2270 E ALOE Place have a pool?
No, 2270 E ALOE Place does not have a pool.
Does 2270 E ALOE Place have accessible units?
No, 2270 E ALOE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2270 E ALOE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2270 E ALOE Place has units with dishwashers.
