2270 E ALOE Place

Located off of Cooper and Ocotillo, this beautiful Chandler home features 4 spacious carpeted bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and tile throughout all living spaces! The large living room boasts vaulted ceilings, and the gorgeous kitchen has an eat-in kitchen and a semi-formal dining room. Step outside through the french doors and onto your large covered patio. There is plenty of room for entertaining, a large grassy area and plenty of desert landscaping. Located just a few minutes away from Fry's Marketplace, Sprouts Farmers Market, Tryst Cafe, Dunkin Donuts, Taco Bell, and many more!