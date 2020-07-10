All apartments in Chandler
221 S BEVERLY Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

221 S BEVERLY Street

221 South Beverly Street · No Longer Available
Location

221 South Beverly Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
San Marcos Country Club Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEWARE - SCAM ALERT - a scammer is trying to lease this home for $750 in Craigslist - Isabel Smith.... Do not believe her.... Call me or your Realtor directly see this home.... NO Entrance without permission. THANK YOU Beautiful split master home with large kitchen w/island & granite counters. Fabulous golf course views, gas fireplace. Mostly tile floors with carpet in bedrooms only. Large master suite with walk-in closet - master bath offers separate tub/shower, double sinks and single door to backyard. NOTE: Tenant can park in garage only, not on drive-way or in street...thus no more than 2 vehicles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 S BEVERLY Street have any available units?
221 S BEVERLY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 S BEVERLY Street have?
Some of 221 S BEVERLY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 S BEVERLY Street currently offering any rent specials?
221 S BEVERLY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 S BEVERLY Street pet-friendly?
No, 221 S BEVERLY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 221 S BEVERLY Street offer parking?
Yes, 221 S BEVERLY Street offers parking.
Does 221 S BEVERLY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 S BEVERLY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 S BEVERLY Street have a pool?
No, 221 S BEVERLY Street does not have a pool.
Does 221 S BEVERLY Street have accessible units?
No, 221 S BEVERLY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 221 S BEVERLY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 S BEVERLY Street has units with dishwashers.

