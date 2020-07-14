Amenities
Set within a comfortable and convenient neighborhood, 2150 Arizona Ave South Apartment Homes are close to all that you may need, including fine dining, grocery stores, shopping, banks and more.\n\nEnhance your life by selecting from a variety of spacious floor plans uniquely designed with the amenities you deserve. Relax at one of our refreshing pools or spas, play a game of basketball, work out in our fitness center or simply take a peaceful walk through our beautifully landscaped community.\n\nWe are the only community in our surrounding area that offers ANY lease term.\n\nAdditionally: 2150 has three fully furnished 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom guest suites available at our community!\n\n**The monthly rent of $1850.00 for our guest suites includes the following:\n\nElectricity through SRP\n\nUtilities: Water, Sewer, and Trash\n\nCable\n\nFully Furnished\n\nLinens bedding, towels\n\nBasic hotel type supplies: hair dryer, ironing board, toilet paper, shampoos, lotions, soap, paper towels, ice maker in every fridge\n\nThe Guest suites can be rented for a minimum of 1 week up to 12 months. We highly suggest to book in advance\n\nSearching for a unique apartments for rent in Chandler, AZ? Come on home to 2150 Arizona Ave South Apartments!