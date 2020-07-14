Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill bocce court cc payments clubhouse dog park fire pit game room guest parking hot tub package receiving playground sauna

Set within a comfortable and convenient neighborhood, 2150 Arizona Ave South Apartment Homes are close to all that you may need, including fine dining, grocery stores, shopping, banks and more.



Enhance your life by selecting from a variety of spacious floor plans uniquely designed with the amenities you deserve. Relax at one of our refreshing pools or spas, play a game of basketball, work out in our fitness center or simply take a peaceful walk through our beautifully landscaped community.



We are the only community in our surrounding area that offers ANY lease term.



Additionally: 2150 has three fully furnished 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom guest suites available at our community!



**The monthly rent of $1850.00 for our guest suites includes the following:



Electricity through SRP



Utilities: Water, Sewer, and Trash



Cable



Fully Furnished



Linens bedding, towels



Basic hotel type supplies: hair dryer, ironing board, toilet paper, shampoos, lotions, soap, paper towels, ice maker in every fridge



The Guest suites can be rented for a minimum of 1 week up to 12 months. We highly suggest to book in advance



Searching for a unique apartments for rent in Chandler, AZ? Come on home to 2150 Arizona Ave South Apartments!