Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:06 AM

2150 Arizona Ave South

2150 S Arizona Ave · (480) 418-2872
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2150 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85286

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1016 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,064

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Unit 2128 · Avail. now

$1,164

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Unit 1071 · Avail. now

$1,164

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3060 · Avail. now

$1,209

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Unit 1124 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,224

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Unit 2123 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

See 11+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2021 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,589

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2150 Arizona Ave South.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bocce court
cc payments
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
game room
guest parking
hot tub
package receiving
playground
sauna
Set within a comfortable and convenient neighborhood, 2150 Arizona Ave South Apartment Homes are close to all that you may need, including fine dining, grocery stores, shopping, banks and more.\n\nEnhance your life by selecting from a variety of spacious floor plans uniquely designed with the amenities you deserve. Relax at one of our refreshing pools or spas, play a game of basketball, work out in our fitness center or simply take a peaceful walk through our beautifully landscaped community.\n\nWe are the only community in our surrounding area that offers ANY lease term.\n\nAdditionally: 2150 has three fully furnished 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom guest suites available at our community!\n\n**The monthly rent of $1850.00 for our guest suites includes the following:\n\nElectricity through SRP\n\nUtilities: Water, Sewer, and Trash\n\nCable\n\nFully Furnished\n\nLinens bedding, towels\n\nBasic hotel type supplies: hair dryer, ironing board, toilet paper, shampoos, lotions, soap, paper towels, ice maker in every fridge\n\nThe Guest suites can be rented for a minimum of 1 week up to 12 months. We highly suggest to book in advance\n\nSearching for a unique apartments for rent in Chandler, AZ? Come on home to 2150 Arizona Ave South Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2150 Arizona Ave South have any available units?
2150 Arizona Ave South has 23 units available starting at $1,064 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2150 Arizona Ave South have?
Some of 2150 Arizona Ave South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 Arizona Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
2150 Arizona Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 Arizona Ave South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2150 Arizona Ave South is pet friendly.
Does 2150 Arizona Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 2150 Arizona Ave South offers parking.
Does 2150 Arizona Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2150 Arizona Ave South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 Arizona Ave South have a pool?
Yes, 2150 Arizona Ave South has a pool.
Does 2150 Arizona Ave South have accessible units?
Yes, 2150 Arizona Ave South has accessible units.
Does 2150 Arizona Ave South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2150 Arizona Ave South has units with dishwashers.

