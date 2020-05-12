All apartments in Chandler
2121 West Maplewood Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:45 PM

2121 West Maplewood Street

2121 West Maplewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2121 West Maplewood Street, Chandler, AZ 85286
Pecos Vistas

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
This home is a must-see! Super spacious with over 3600 sq. ft. of living space. This beautiful home features a large eat-in kitchen with all appliances, Corian countertops, walk-in pantry, and island. Kitchen opens to the family room for easy entertaining. Formal living and dining room. Master suite with walk-in closet, full master bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Nice size loft for additional living space. Covered back patio, oversized lot with sparkling pool, spa, and large grassy area. ** Pool Service Included** and Landscaping Service additional (see fee structure below). 3 car garage. N/S exposure, RV gate. Walk to the community park.

This beautiful gated community offers parks, trails, and miles of walking paths. Close to fine dining, shopping, and great schools. Easy access to multiple freeways!

Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Renters Insurance Required - Ask about our On Q Resident Benefits Package which includes Renters Insurance and many more benefits! If you sign a Lease Agreement after 5/15/20, the Residents Benefits Package will be required. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 West Maplewood Street have any available units?
2121 West Maplewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 West Maplewood Street have?
Some of 2121 West Maplewood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 West Maplewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
2121 West Maplewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 West Maplewood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 West Maplewood Street is pet friendly.
Does 2121 West Maplewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 2121 West Maplewood Street offers parking.
Does 2121 West Maplewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 West Maplewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 West Maplewood Street have a pool?
Yes, 2121 West Maplewood Street has a pool.
Does 2121 West Maplewood Street have accessible units?
No, 2121 West Maplewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 West Maplewood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 West Maplewood Street does not have units with dishwashers.

