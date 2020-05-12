2121 West Maplewood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub cats allowed

This home is a must-see! Super spacious with over 3600 sq. ft. of living space. This beautiful home features a large eat-in kitchen with all appliances, Corian countertops, walk-in pantry, and island. Kitchen opens to the family room for easy entertaining. Formal living and dining room. Master suite with walk-in closet, full master bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Nice size loft for additional living space. Covered back patio, oversized lot with sparkling pool, spa, and large grassy area. ** Pool Service Included** and Landscaping Service additional (see fee structure below). 3 car garage. N/S exposure, RV gate. Walk to the community park.



This beautiful gated community offers parks, trails, and miles of walking paths. Close to fine dining, shopping, and great schools. Easy access to multiple freeways!



Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Renters Insurance Required - Ask about our On Q Resident Benefits Package which includes Renters Insurance and many more benefits! If you sign a Lease Agreement after 5/15/20, the Residents Benefits Package will be required. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.