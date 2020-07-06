All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:35 AM

2103 E KESLER Lane

2103 E Kesler Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2103 E Kesler Ln, Chandler, AZ 85225
Kempton Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Beautifully upgraded home for lease in Gated community of Valenciana. Refreshing private pool and landscaped backyard. Large open floorplan, high end appliances, gorgeous master retreat and bonus upstairs loft, game room or 4th bedroom to use however fits your families needs. Weekly pool and landscape service included. All bedrooms and bathrooms on the 1st floor and loft/bonus room with closet is exclusively on the 2nd floor. This won't last long, tenant occupied so please coordinate showings with advance notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 E KESLER Lane have any available units?
2103 E KESLER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 E KESLER Lane have?
Some of 2103 E KESLER Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 E KESLER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2103 E KESLER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 E KESLER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2103 E KESLER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2103 E KESLER Lane offer parking?
No, 2103 E KESLER Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2103 E KESLER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 E KESLER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 E KESLER Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2103 E KESLER Lane has a pool.
Does 2103 E KESLER Lane have accessible units?
No, 2103 E KESLER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 E KESLER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2103 E KESLER Lane has units with dishwashers.

