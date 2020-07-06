2103 E KESLER Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool

Beautifully upgraded home for lease in Gated community of Valenciana. Refreshing private pool and landscaped backyard. Large open floorplan, high end appliances, gorgeous master retreat and bonus upstairs loft, game room or 4th bedroom to use however fits your families needs. Weekly pool and landscape service included. All bedrooms and bathrooms on the 1st floor and loft/bonus room with closet is exclusively on the 2nd floor. This won't last long, tenant occupied so please coordinate showings with advance notice.