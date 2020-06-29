2087 East Libra Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Located in Gated Barrington Subdivision! This home has it all! Perfect for the executive and your family. 5,100 sq.ft. 6 bedroom / 3.5 bath home with den, loft, and theater room. Home is loaded with upgrades like granite counters, plantation shutters, highly upgraded flooring, snail shower, speaker system, laundry room upstairs and downstairs. Game loft at top of stairs with adjacent theater room and wet bar! Beautiful chefs Kitchen includes stainless appliances and sit-in breakfast bar. Back yard is for entertaining with extended patio, beautiful pebble-tec pool with waterfall feature, gas fireplace and built-in barbecue. Wonderful neighborhood with Excellent schools! Neighborhood park is across the street! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



*** GATE CODE #2619 ****



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available 12/3/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.