All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2087 East Libra Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2087 East Libra Place
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:54 AM

2087 East Libra Place

2087 East Libra Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2087 East Libra Place, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Located in Gated Barrington Subdivision! This home has it all! Perfect for the executive and your family. 5,100 sq.ft. 6 bedroom / 3.5 bath home with den, loft, and theater room. Home is loaded with upgrades like granite counters, plantation shutters, highly upgraded flooring, snail shower, speaker system, laundry room upstairs and downstairs. Game loft at top of stairs with adjacent theater room and wet bar! Beautiful chefs Kitchen includes stainless appliances and sit-in breakfast bar. Back yard is for entertaining with extended patio, beautiful pebble-tec pool with waterfall feature, gas fireplace and built-in barbecue. Wonderful neighborhood with Excellent schools! Neighborhood park is across the street! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

*** GATE CODE #2619 ****

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available 12/3/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2087 East Libra Place have any available units?
2087 East Libra Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2087 East Libra Place have?
Some of 2087 East Libra Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2087 East Libra Place currently offering any rent specials?
2087 East Libra Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2087 East Libra Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2087 East Libra Place is pet friendly.
Does 2087 East Libra Place offer parking?
No, 2087 East Libra Place does not offer parking.
Does 2087 East Libra Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2087 East Libra Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2087 East Libra Place have a pool?
Yes, 2087 East Libra Place has a pool.
Does 2087 East Libra Place have accessible units?
No, 2087 East Libra Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2087 East Libra Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2087 East Libra Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Symphony
2225 W Frye Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College