2066 W PERIWINKLE Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION IN OCOTILLO! 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME, TWO CAR GARAGE NESTLED IN GATED COMMUNITY!ALL ON ONE LEVEL, LUSCIOUS GREENBELTS, WALKING PATHS, COMMUNITY POOL AND SPA! TOP RANKED OCOTILLO GOLF COURSE, WALKING DISTANCE TO GOLF, FINE DINING & INTEL. GREATROOM FLOORPLAN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, BEAUTIFUL CHERRYWOOD CABINETS, PANTRY, PRIVATE BACKYARD W/COVERED PATIO, SEPARATE TUB/SHOWER IN MASTER/WALKIN CLOSET,TILE IN THE RIGHT PLACES, CABINETS IN THE GARAGE! CLOSE TO POSTINOS AND FREEWAY! WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED! NO PETS!