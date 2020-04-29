All apartments in Chandler
Location

2047 West Peninsula Circle, Chandler, AZ 85248
The Island at Ocotillo

Amenities

Nestled in a gated community, this gorgeous home has it all! Fresh paint, spacious open floor plan showcases hardwood floors, family room with fireplace, and stunning dining room with large windows. Amazing upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting. Large laundry room with extra storage. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, granite-topped double vanity, soaking tub, and separate tiled shower. Relax and enjoy the private backyard from the patios in this wonderful neighborhood! Close to great food and entertainment!

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2047 West Peninsula Circle have any available units?
2047 West Peninsula Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2047 West Peninsula Circle have?
Some of 2047 West Peninsula Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2047 West Peninsula Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2047 West Peninsula Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2047 West Peninsula Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2047 West Peninsula Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2047 West Peninsula Circle offer parking?
No, 2047 West Peninsula Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2047 West Peninsula Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2047 West Peninsula Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2047 West Peninsula Circle have a pool?
No, 2047 West Peninsula Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2047 West Peninsula Circle have accessible units?
No, 2047 West Peninsula Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2047 West Peninsula Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2047 West Peninsula Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
