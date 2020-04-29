2047 West Peninsula Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Nestled in a gated community, this gorgeous home has it all! Fresh paint, spacious open floor plan showcases hardwood floors, family room with fireplace, and stunning dining room with large windows. Amazing upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, maple cabinetry, and recessed lighting. Large laundry room with extra storage. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, granite-topped double vanity, soaking tub, and separate tiled shower. Relax and enjoy the private backyard from the patios in this wonderful neighborhood! Close to great food and entertainment!



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.