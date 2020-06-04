All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1992 N EL DORADO Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1992 N EL DORADO Court
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:21 AM

1992 N EL DORADO Court

1992 North El Dorado Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1992 North El Dorado Court, Chandler, AZ 85224
The Village at Tiburon

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This home features 4 bedrooms 2 baths. Spacious formal living area and family room. Clean spacious kitchen with tons of cabinets w/ a huge island !It also include a built in kegorator! Incredibly large backyard! 18,735 Sq. ft lot in a cul-de-sac. Home has a Sparkling diving pool w/ pebble tec featuring waterfall. basketball court, golf area, RV Gate, RV Parking. Tons of storage. Have 2 Pergolas for BBQ and games or just relax by the fenced pool. Master bedroom features a full Master bath with soaking tub and separate large shower, walk-in Closet and double sinks. This home is centrally located near Chandler Shopping, restaurants, and other entertainments. Renters insurance is required upon occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1992 N EL DORADO Court have any available units?
1992 N EL DORADO Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1992 N EL DORADO Court have?
Some of 1992 N EL DORADO Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1992 N EL DORADO Court currently offering any rent specials?
1992 N EL DORADO Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1992 N EL DORADO Court pet-friendly?
No, 1992 N EL DORADO Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1992 N EL DORADO Court offer parking?
Yes, 1992 N EL DORADO Court offers parking.
Does 1992 N EL DORADO Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1992 N EL DORADO Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1992 N EL DORADO Court have a pool?
Yes, 1992 N EL DORADO Court has a pool.
Does 1992 N EL DORADO Court have accessible units?
No, 1992 N EL DORADO Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1992 N EL DORADO Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1992 N EL DORADO Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Sublet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Stonebridge Ranch
575 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College