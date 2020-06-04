1992 N EL DORADO Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill

This home features 4 bedrooms 2 baths. Spacious formal living area and family room. Clean spacious kitchen with tons of cabinets w/ a huge island !It also include a built in kegorator! Incredibly large backyard! 18,735 Sq. ft lot in a cul-de-sac. Home has a Sparkling diving pool w/ pebble tec featuring waterfall. basketball court, golf area, RV Gate, RV Parking. Tons of storage. Have 2 Pergolas for BBQ and games or just relax by the fenced pool. Master bedroom features a full Master bath with soaking tub and separate large shower, walk-in Closet and double sinks. This home is centrally located near Chandler Shopping, restaurants, and other entertainments. Renters insurance is required upon occupancy.