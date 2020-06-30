All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1982 W. Peninsula Cir..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1982 W. Peninsula Cir.
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

1982 W. Peninsula Cir.

1982 West Peninsula Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
The Island at Ocotillo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1982 West Peninsula Circle, Chandler, AZ 85248
The Island at Ocotillo

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1982 W. Peninsula Cir. Available 02/01/20 GOLF COURSE LOT WITH FANTASTIC VIEWS! - Enjoy the good life in this beautiful 4 bedroom home on the golf course in a quiet gated Ocotillo community! Washer, dryer and fridge included! Newer carpet throughout home! Incredible lake and golf course views!! OWNER PREFERS NO PETS, BUT WILL ALLOW ONE SMALL NEUTERED AND HOUSEBROKEN DOG! This beautiful home is available on February 1st--still tenant-occupied at this time***

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3763148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1982 W. Peninsula Cir. have any available units?
1982 W. Peninsula Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1982 W. Peninsula Cir. have?
Some of 1982 W. Peninsula Cir.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1982 W. Peninsula Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
1982 W. Peninsula Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1982 W. Peninsula Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1982 W. Peninsula Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 1982 W. Peninsula Cir. offer parking?
No, 1982 W. Peninsula Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 1982 W. Peninsula Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1982 W. Peninsula Cir. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1982 W. Peninsula Cir. have a pool?
No, 1982 W. Peninsula Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 1982 W. Peninsula Cir. have accessible units?
No, 1982 W. Peninsula Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 1982 W. Peninsula Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1982 W. Peninsula Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College