1970 N. Hartford St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Absolutely Charming, Townhome with 2-bedroom 1.5 bath with fireplace that has been completely remodeled, with updated Kitchen, flooring/carpet, upgraded lighting, cabinets and appliances. Charming Patio area and awesome views of the green belt in front of the home. Sparkling community pool. Conveniently located close to parks, shopping and the freeways.



Major Crossroads: Arizona and Warner



Near: Shopping, the freeways, Warner Medical Park, Downtown Chandler



Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Pets: OK with Additional refundable deposit



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.



Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***