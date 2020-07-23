All apartments in Chandler
Last updated July 22 2020 at 11:00 PM

1970 N. Hartford St.

1970 North Hartford Street · No Longer Available
Location

1970 North Hartford Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Absolutely Charming, Townhome with 2-bedroom 1.5 bath with fireplace that has been completely remodeled, with updated Kitchen, flooring/carpet, upgraded lighting, cabinets and appliances. Charming Patio area and awesome views of the green belt in front of the home. Sparkling community pool. Conveniently located close to parks, shopping and the freeways.

Major Crossroads: Arizona and Warner

Near: Shopping, the freeways, Warner Medical Park, Downtown Chandler

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Pets: OK with Additional refundable deposit

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1970 N. Hartford St. have any available units?
1970 N. Hartford St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1970 N. Hartford St. have?
Some of 1970 N. Hartford St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1970 N. Hartford St. currently offering any rent specials?
1970 N. Hartford St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1970 N. Hartford St. pet-friendly?
No, 1970 N. Hartford St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1970 N. Hartford St. offer parking?
No, 1970 N. Hartford St. does not offer parking.
Does 1970 N. Hartford St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1970 N. Hartford St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1970 N. Hartford St. have a pool?
Yes, 1970 N. Hartford St. has a pool.
Does 1970 N. Hartford St. have accessible units?
No, 1970 N. Hartford St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1970 N. Hartford St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1970 N. Hartford St. does not have units with dishwashers.
