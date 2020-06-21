1961 N HARTFORD Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool

Lovely Chandler 2 BR, 2.5 bath, 2 story townhouse. 2 Master BR's. Granite countertops, fireplace, brand new washer, dryer, fridge, microwave and water heater. HVAC new in May 2020 as well. One of the BR's has barn doors hiding the large closet. Artificial turf in the private courtyard area. New carpet on the stairs. Community pool. Close to a ton of retail and restaurants and just a couple miles from awesome downtown Chandler and it's breweries, nightlife and fun festivals. Available for move in immediately.