Chandler, AZ
1961 N HARTFORD Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:11 AM

1961 N HARTFORD Street

1961 N Hartford St · (602) 942-4200
Location

1961 N Hartford St, Chandler, AZ 85225

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1061 · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Lovely Chandler 2 BR, 2.5 bath, 2 story townhouse. 2 Master BR's. Granite countertops, fireplace, brand new washer, dryer, fridge, microwave and water heater. HVAC new in May 2020 as well. One of the BR's has barn doors hiding the large closet. Artificial turf in the private courtyard area. New carpet on the stairs. Community pool. Close to a ton of retail and restaurants and just a couple miles from awesome downtown Chandler and it's breweries, nightlife and fun festivals. Available for move in immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1961 N HARTFORD Street have any available units?
1961 N HARTFORD Street has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1961 N HARTFORD Street have?
Some of 1961 N HARTFORD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1961 N HARTFORD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1961 N HARTFORD Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1961 N HARTFORD Street pet-friendly?
No, 1961 N HARTFORD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1961 N HARTFORD Street offer parking?
No, 1961 N HARTFORD Street does not offer parking.
Does 1961 N HARTFORD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1961 N HARTFORD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1961 N HARTFORD Street have a pool?
Yes, 1961 N HARTFORD Street has a pool.
Does 1961 N HARTFORD Street have accessible units?
No, 1961 N HARTFORD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1961 N HARTFORD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1961 N HARTFORD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
