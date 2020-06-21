1961 N HARTFORD Street

Amenities
Lovely Chandler 2 BR, 2.5 bath, 2 story townhouse. 2 Master BR's. Granite countertops, fireplace, brand new washer, dryer, fridge, microwave and water heater. HVAC new in May 2020 as well. One of the BR's has barn doors hiding the large closet. Artificial turf in the private courtyard area. New carpet on the stairs. Community pool. Close to a ton of retail and restaurants and just a couple miles from awesome downtown Chandler and it's breweries, nightlife and fun festivals. Available for move in immediately.