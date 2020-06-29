All apartments in Chandler
Last updated January 30 2020

1958 East Browning Place

1958 East Browning Place · No Longer Available
Location

1958 East Browning Place, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
media room
Great 2 bedroom plus den home in Chandler gated community. Home features a great room floor plan with 2 bathrooms, a gas fireplace, and a built-in media center. Eat-in-Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Brand new neutral carpet and paint throughout home. The community features a pool and spa. HOA maintains the front landscape.

Tenant Costs:
$85 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1125
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution..

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available 1/24/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

