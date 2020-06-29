1958 East Browning Place

Amenities

Great 2 bedroom plus den home in Chandler gated community. Home features a great room floor plan with 2 bathrooms, a gas fireplace, and a built-in media center. Eat-in-Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Brand new neutral carpet and paint throughout home. The community features a pool and spa. HOA maintains the front landscape.



Tenant Costs:

$85 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1125

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available 1/24/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

