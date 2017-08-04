1941 E HORSESHOE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Outstanding 4 Bedroom North-facing house in the gated community of Calabria built by ''Pulte '' Star Wood Model , 3.5 Bath ,home office, water softener and Reverse Osmosis , Den, Formal Dining, Living room with high ceiling, 3 Car Garage, 2-tone paint in the whole house, white plantation shutters for all windows in the House , sweeping stairway to 2nd level, large loft w/endless possibilities, can lights and ceiling fans in all rooms. Center kitchen island, breakfast bar, granite counters, huge pantry, & beautiful upgraded wood cabinetry,Perfect Home for entertaining. Guest bedroom & bath on first level. Tile flooring for the entire house except bedrooms ,generous size bedrooms, ample closets, & grand master bed + bath. Synthetic turf and travertine as part of backyard landscape.