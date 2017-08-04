All apartments in Chandler
Location

1941 East Horseshoe Place, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Outstanding 4 Bedroom North-facing house in the gated community of Calabria built by ''Pulte '' Star Wood Model , 3.5 Bath ,home office, water softener and Reverse Osmosis , Den, Formal Dining, Living room with high ceiling, 3 Car Garage, 2-tone paint in the whole house, white plantation shutters for all windows in the House , sweeping stairway to 2nd level, large loft w/endless possibilities, can lights and ceiling fans in all rooms. Center kitchen island, breakfast bar, granite counters, huge pantry, & beautiful upgraded wood cabinetry,Perfect Home for entertaining. Guest bedroom & bath on first level. Tile flooring for the entire house except bedrooms ,generous size bedrooms, ample closets, & grand master bed + bath. Synthetic turf and travertine as part of backyard landscape.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 E HORSESHOE Drive have any available units?
1941 E HORSESHOE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1941 E HORSESHOE Drive have?
Some of 1941 E HORSESHOE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1941 E HORSESHOE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1941 E HORSESHOE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 E HORSESHOE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1941 E HORSESHOE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1941 E HORSESHOE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1941 E HORSESHOE Drive does offer parking.
Does 1941 E HORSESHOE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1941 E HORSESHOE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 E HORSESHOE Drive have a pool?
No, 1941 E HORSESHOE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1941 E HORSESHOE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1941 E HORSESHOE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 E HORSESHOE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1941 E HORSESHOE Drive has units with dishwashers.
