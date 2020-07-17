All apartments in Chandler
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:50 PM

1934 East Wisteria Drive

1934 E Wisteria Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1934 E Wisteria Dr, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
You will love this brand new 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Chandler's gated community Avier West. Beautiful 1838 SqFt with an open great room floor plan & upstairs loft. The kitchen offers a gas cooktop, Quartz counters, tile backsplash & white shaker cabinetry. Downstairs master bedroom with beautiful bath with a dual sink vanity, oversized tiled shower, beautiful tile floors & walk-in closet with access into the laundry room. Upgraded carpet and 12x24 tile in all the right places. Two-tone paint. Slider off kitchen leads out to a covered patio with paver floor & low-maintenance yard with artificial turf. 2 car garage. Enjoy the miles of walking paths, community pool and playground. This beautiful gated community located just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment with quick access to the loop 202 freeway and beyond!

Pets: No Pets

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 East Wisteria Drive have any available units?
1934 East Wisteria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1934 East Wisteria Drive have?
Some of 1934 East Wisteria Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1934 East Wisteria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1934 East Wisteria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 East Wisteria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1934 East Wisteria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1934 East Wisteria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1934 East Wisteria Drive offers parking.
Does 1934 East Wisteria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1934 East Wisteria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 East Wisteria Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1934 East Wisteria Drive has a pool.
Does 1934 East Wisteria Drive have accessible units?
No, 1934 East Wisteria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 East Wisteria Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1934 East Wisteria Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
