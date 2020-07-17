1934 East Wisteria Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

You will love this brand new 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Chandler's gated community Avier West. Beautiful 1838 SqFt with an open great room floor plan & upstairs loft. The kitchen offers a gas cooktop, Quartz counters, tile backsplash & white shaker cabinetry. Downstairs master bedroom with beautiful bath with a dual sink vanity, oversized tiled shower, beautiful tile floors & walk-in closet with access into the laundry room. Upgraded carpet and 12x24 tile in all the right places. Two-tone paint. Slider off kitchen leads out to a covered patio with paver floor & low-maintenance yard with artificial turf. 2 car garage. Enjoy the miles of walking paths, community pool and playground. This beautiful gated community located just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment with quick access to the loop 202 freeway and beyond!



Pets: No Pets



APPLY NOW: Click Here

This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.