1892 West Winchester Way
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:55 PM

1892 West Winchester Way

1892 West Winchester Way · No Longer Available
Location

1892 West Winchester Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
Silverton Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home has a 2-car garage, easy-maintenance desert landscaping, and is located near the 202 & 101, family parks, and various shopping/dining places! The inside has BEAUTIFUL wood flooring, open spaces, great light fixtures, and neutral tone paint. The kitchen has an island for extra countertop space with some black appliances, and is connected next to the formal dining room. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a bathroom that features dual sinks and separate tub & shower. The backyard has a large covered patio, and tons of space for fun!

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1892 West Winchester Way have any available units?
1892 West Winchester Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1892 West Winchester Way have?
Some of 1892 West Winchester Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1892 West Winchester Way currently offering any rent specials?
1892 West Winchester Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1892 West Winchester Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1892 West Winchester Way is pet friendly.
Does 1892 West Winchester Way offer parking?
Yes, 1892 West Winchester Way offers parking.
Does 1892 West Winchester Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1892 West Winchester Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1892 West Winchester Way have a pool?
No, 1892 West Winchester Way does not have a pool.
Does 1892 West Winchester Way have accessible units?
No, 1892 West Winchester Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1892 West Winchester Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1892 West Winchester Way does not have units with dishwashers.
