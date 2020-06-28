1892 West Winchester Way

Amenities

This home has a 2-car garage, easy-maintenance desert landscaping, and is located near the 202 & 101, family parks, and various shopping/dining places! The inside has BEAUTIFUL wood flooring, open spaces, great light fixtures, and neutral tone paint. The kitchen has an island for extra countertop space with some black appliances, and is connected next to the formal dining room. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and a bathroom that features dual sinks and separate tub & shower. The backyard has a large covered patio, and tons of space for fun!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



