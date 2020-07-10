All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1874 East Tyson Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1874 East Tyson Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1874 East Tyson Place

1874 East Tyson Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1874 East Tyson Place, Chandler, AZ 85225
Tradition East

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home features a large open floor plan with 2 living spaces and open kitchen. Vaulted ceilings and lots of storage space. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 2/15/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1874 East Tyson Place have any available units?
1874 East Tyson Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 1874 East Tyson Place currently offering any rent specials?
1874 East Tyson Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1874 East Tyson Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1874 East Tyson Place is pet friendly.
Does 1874 East Tyson Place offer parking?
No, 1874 East Tyson Place does not offer parking.
Does 1874 East Tyson Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1874 East Tyson Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1874 East Tyson Place have a pool?
No, 1874 East Tyson Place does not have a pool.
Does 1874 East Tyson Place have accessible units?
No, 1874 East Tyson Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1874 East Tyson Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1874 East Tyson Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1874 East Tyson Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1874 East Tyson Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College