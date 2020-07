Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

A FANTASTIC 4 bedrooms and 2 baths house in Chandler convenient located close to schools, freeway and all amenities. Open floor plan, vaulted ceiling, windows with plantation shutters, tiles and carpet flooring. Master bedroom with walk in closet and an Arcadia door walk out to backyard. Extended covered patio overlooking backyard with mature trees and lush lawn.