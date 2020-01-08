All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1813 N CHERI LYNN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1813 N CHERI LYNN Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1813 N CHERI LYNN Drive

1813 North Cheri Lynn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1813 North Cheri Lynn Drive, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautifully upgraded 3 bd/2ba/2cg 1443 sq. ft home in Chandler won't last long! 20'' tile and window coverings t/o, Kitchen has alder wood cabinets, granite counter tops, large walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, breakfast nook, bay window, black/stainless appliances and tons of storage! Master retreat features private bath with custom walk-in shower with floor to ceiling tile and inserts.both bathrooms have newly upgraded cabinets & granite counter tops! Monthly front yard landscaping included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 N CHERI LYNN Drive have any available units?
1813 N CHERI LYNN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 N CHERI LYNN Drive have?
Some of 1813 N CHERI LYNN Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 N CHERI LYNN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1813 N CHERI LYNN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 N CHERI LYNN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1813 N CHERI LYNN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1813 N CHERI LYNN Drive offer parking?
No, 1813 N CHERI LYNN Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1813 N CHERI LYNN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 N CHERI LYNN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 N CHERI LYNN Drive have a pool?
No, 1813 N CHERI LYNN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1813 N CHERI LYNN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1813 N CHERI LYNN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 N CHERI LYNN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1813 N CHERI LYNN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College