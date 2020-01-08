1813 N CHERI LYNN Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This beautifully upgraded 3 bd/2ba/2cg 1443 sq. ft home in Chandler won't last long! 20'' tile and window coverings t/o, Kitchen has alder wood cabinets, granite counter tops, large walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, breakfast nook, bay window, black/stainless appliances and tons of storage! Master retreat features private bath with custom walk-in shower with floor to ceiling tile and inserts.both bathrooms have newly upgraded cabinets & granite counter tops! Monthly front yard landscaping included!