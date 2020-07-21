1807 West Alamo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage with a Fenced Pool! Completely Remodeled from Head To Toe! Single Level Home off of Dobson and Elliot in Chandler! No HOA! This property is absolutely beautiful. Featuring Fresh two tone beige paint through out, brand new upgraded carpet, and gorgeous tile through out! Upgraded brand new ceiling fans, and light fixtures in all the right areas, professionally desert landscaped front yard and nice backyard! Brand new roof! This home is an entertainers dream! Enjoy the pristine fenced pool in back, and cuddle up next to the cozy fireplace inside! This one won't last long! Pool Service Included!!!



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



