1807 West Alamo Drive

1807 West Alamo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1807 West Alamo Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224
Bridgeporte

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage with a Fenced Pool! Completely Remodeled from Head To Toe! Single Level Home off of Dobson and Elliot in Chandler! No HOA! This property is absolutely beautiful. Featuring Fresh two tone beige paint through out, brand new upgraded carpet, and gorgeous tile through out! Upgraded brand new ceiling fans, and light fixtures in all the right areas, professionally desert landscaped front yard and nice backyard! Brand new roof! This home is an entertainers dream! Enjoy the pristine fenced pool in back, and cuddle up next to the cozy fireplace inside! This one won't last long! Pool Service Included!!!

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 West Alamo Drive have any available units?
1807 West Alamo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 West Alamo Drive have?
Some of 1807 West Alamo Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 West Alamo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1807 West Alamo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 West Alamo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1807 West Alamo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1807 West Alamo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1807 West Alamo Drive offers parking.
Does 1807 West Alamo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 West Alamo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 West Alamo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1807 West Alamo Drive has a pool.
Does 1807 West Alamo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1807 West Alamo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 West Alamo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 West Alamo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
