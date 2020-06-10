All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1801 E BUFFALO Street

1801 East Buffalo Street · No Longer Available
Location

1801 East Buffalo Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Desirable location in The springs with heated community pool and spa..Neutral carpet and tile. Great Room, formal dining room (can be used as office), and 3 bedrooms. Oak cabinets throughout. Floor Tile in kitchen, hallway, dining room, and bathrooms. Tile backsplash, large pantry, and bay window in kitchen. Laundry room off kitchen. Ceiling fans in breakfast room , great room, and all bedrooms. Double sinks in master bathroom with separate shower and tub. Newer items include kitchen range, garbage disposal, kitchen sink, hot water heater, master shower, heat pump/AC, and freshly painted exterior.Wood shutters and blinds throughout. Rent includes taxes. All figures and measurements are approximate, tenant to verify all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 E BUFFALO Street have any available units?
1801 E BUFFALO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 E BUFFALO Street have?
Some of 1801 E BUFFALO Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 E BUFFALO Street currently offering any rent specials?
1801 E BUFFALO Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 E BUFFALO Street pet-friendly?
No, 1801 E BUFFALO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1801 E BUFFALO Street offer parking?
Yes, 1801 E BUFFALO Street does offer parking.
Does 1801 E BUFFALO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 E BUFFALO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 E BUFFALO Street have a pool?
Yes, 1801 E BUFFALO Street has a pool.
Does 1801 E BUFFALO Street have accessible units?
No, 1801 E BUFFALO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 E BUFFALO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 E BUFFALO Street has units with dishwashers.
