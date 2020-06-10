1801 E BUFFALO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Desirable location in The springs with heated community pool and spa..Neutral carpet and tile. Great Room, formal dining room (can be used as office), and 3 bedrooms. Oak cabinets throughout. Floor Tile in kitchen, hallway, dining room, and bathrooms. Tile backsplash, large pantry, and bay window in kitchen. Laundry room off kitchen. Ceiling fans in breakfast room , great room, and all bedrooms. Double sinks in master bathroom with separate shower and tub. Newer items include kitchen range, garbage disposal, kitchen sink, hot water heater, master shower, heat pump/AC, and freshly painted exterior.Wood shutters and blinds throughout. Rent includes taxes. All figures and measurements are approximate, tenant to verify all.