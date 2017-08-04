180 S Willow Creek Street

Amenities

No Application Fees! Lakefront 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Chandler home in The Springs. This home has been remodeled and features large living room with fireplace, family room, formal dining room, upgraded carpeting and window blinds and ceiling fans in each room. Upgraded kitchen includes granite counter tops, dining nook, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Master Suite features large bedroom with vaulted ceilings, private balcony overlooking lake, walk-in closet, large bathroom with double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. The Springs Community has many amenities and is close to shopping, dining and the 202 freeway. Washing machine and dryer included.