Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

180 S Willow Creek Street

180 South Willow Creek Street · No Longer Available
Location

180 South Willow Creek Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
The Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No Application Fees! Lakefront 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Chandler home in The Springs. This home has been remodeled and features large living room with fireplace, family room, formal dining room, upgraded carpeting and window blinds and ceiling fans in each room. Upgraded kitchen includes granite counter tops, dining nook, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Master Suite features large bedroom with vaulted ceilings, private balcony overlooking lake, walk-in closet, large bathroom with double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. The Springs Community has many amenities and is close to shopping, dining and the 202 freeway. Washing machine and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 S Willow Creek Street have any available units?
180 S Willow Creek Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 S Willow Creek Street have?
Some of 180 S Willow Creek Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 S Willow Creek Street currently offering any rent specials?
180 S Willow Creek Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 S Willow Creek Street pet-friendly?
No, 180 S Willow Creek Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 180 S Willow Creek Street offer parking?
Yes, 180 S Willow Creek Street offers parking.
Does 180 S Willow Creek Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 S Willow Creek Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 S Willow Creek Street have a pool?
Yes, 180 S Willow Creek Street has a pool.
Does 180 S Willow Creek Street have accessible units?
No, 180 S Willow Creek Street does not have accessible units.
Does 180 S Willow Creek Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 S Willow Creek Street has units with dishwashers.
