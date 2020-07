Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Clemente Ranch Single story 4 bedroom home with split floor plan and a bonus room in a much sought after neighborhood. Open kitchen with lots of storage space. Large Covered Patio. Large backyard nicely landscaped. Has newer refrigerator and A/C. Home is close to Dobson and Chuparosa parks, 101, 202 and 60 Freeways and next to Price Road Technology Corridor. NO Showings until June 1, 2020. Tenant Rights.