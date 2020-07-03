All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:54 AM

1796 E Tonto Drive

1796 East Tonto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1796 East Tonto Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
North Barrington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This is an amazing 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom Chandler home in exceptional condition. This home has a wide open floor plan, has been newly painted inside and out, features tile flooring throughout the downstairs and upgraded carpeting on the second level. Two tone neutral paint, plantation shutters, ceiling fans throughout. Huge living room, family room with fireplace. and loft upstairs. Oversized kitchen features large pantry, granite counter tops, large island, counter top stove, built in oven and all the appliances. Massive master suite with huge bedroom, garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and large walk-in closet. Amazing backyard with large covered patio, built in barbecue, lap pool and grass. Large laundry and three car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1796 E Tonto Drive have any available units?
1796 E Tonto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1796 E Tonto Drive have?
Some of 1796 E Tonto Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1796 E Tonto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1796 E Tonto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1796 E Tonto Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1796 E Tonto Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1796 E Tonto Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1796 E Tonto Drive offers parking.
Does 1796 E Tonto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1796 E Tonto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1796 E Tonto Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1796 E Tonto Drive has a pool.
Does 1796 E Tonto Drive have accessible units?
No, 1796 E Tonto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1796 E Tonto Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1796 E Tonto Drive has units with dishwashers.

