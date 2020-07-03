1796 E Tonto Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This is an amazing 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom Chandler home in exceptional condition. This home has a wide open floor plan, has been newly painted inside and out, features tile flooring throughout the downstairs and upgraded carpeting on the second level. Two tone neutral paint, plantation shutters, ceiling fans throughout. Huge living room, family room with fireplace. and loft upstairs. Oversized kitchen features large pantry, granite counter tops, large island, counter top stove, built in oven and all the appliances. Massive master suite with huge bedroom, garden tub, separate shower, double vanity and large walk-in closet. Amazing backyard with large covered patio, built in barbecue, lap pool and grass. Large laundry and three car garage.