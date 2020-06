Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

1774 East Tara Drive Available 09/01/19 Chandler home for rent! - This beautiful 3 bed 3 bath gem at The Haven in Chandler Ranch is ready for rent as of September 1! The home features two master bedrooms with attached bathrooms upstairs and one bedroom downstairs. The bedrooms are great in size. There are plenty of parks and biking paths around and walking distance to Willis Jr High.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5053021)