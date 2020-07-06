1731 E POWELL Way

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Clean and gorgeous 3 bed/2 bath plus den 2126 SF 1 story home with 3 car garage and pool! This corner lot has a big yard for play and entertainment. A formal living and dining as you enter then into the kitchen with breakfast bar, center island, pantry. Open den or office and family room with plenty of room. Split master bedroom floor plan has large bathroom with separate shower/tub. Nice size spare bedrooms with 1 entry into backyard. Across street from large park and playground. Pet friendly. Rent includes weekly pool service and biweekly minimal landscaping.