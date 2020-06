Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher gym pool fireplace

Beautiful Home in Stonefield Colony in Chandler. Beautiful Kitchen with Maple cabinets, Granite Counter Tops and Ceramic Tile Flooring. Den and 1/2 bath downstairs with a beautiful great room/kitchen. Extended Covered Patio that is Perfect for Entertaining! Nearby Community Pool, Greenbelt/park across the street w/jungle gym. Appliances included and ready to rent now. Your clients will not be disappointed!