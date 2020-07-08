1718 East Iris Drive

Amenities
Great Family Home for rent in Chandler with 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms,Plus bonus Office Large Loft upstairs and 2726 square feet near Ocotillo and Cooper within the Saguaro Canyon Subdivision. This 2 level home features a 3 car split garage with epoxy floor, with built in garage cabinets for lots of storage. This home has both tile and carpeting. The kitchen has lots of storage with granite counter tops, island and eat in kitchen area. walk in pantry, stainless steel appliances and alcove area with built in desk area and cabinets. large laundry room. Large Master bedroom has two customized walk in closets.Desert landscaping in the front yard,and grassy areas in back. tropical palm trees with pool, spa and built in barbecue in the backyard. This is a Great Floor plan with a great backyard.
Call Barbara for a tour at 602-369-6116 or email her at Barb
@transcitypm.com
There is a $55.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply, no cats allowed
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,480, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.