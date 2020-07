Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym playground basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground media room volleyball court

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is conveniently located in the popular Clemente Ranch. Walking paths, grassy areas, a playground, volleyball and basketball courts within the community. This home has a low maintenance yard with plenty of space. Close to the top rated Chandler schools. Shopping, restaurants, fitness clubs, and theaters are close by.