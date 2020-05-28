1661 West Springfield Way

Amenities

Amazing 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath in Silverton Ranch in Chandler! Single story with a 3 car garage. Tile in all the right places. Neutral paint and carpet. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances, granite countertops, island and breakfast bar. Spacious family room. Separate formal living and dining. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full master bath with dual sinks, separate tub, and tile enclosed shower. Extended covered patio overlooks the big grassy backyard. Great South Chandler location. Close to schools, shopping, and freeways. Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/applySearch for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/Fee Structure:- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)- $50 application fee per adult (18+)- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (1 small dog)- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee- Renters Insurance RequiredON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.