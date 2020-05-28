All apartments in Chandler
1661 West Springfield Way
1661 West Springfield Way

1661 West Springfield Way · No Longer Available
Location

1661 West Springfield Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
Silverton Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath in Silverton Ranch in Chandler! Single story with a 3 car garage. Tile in all the right places. Neutral paint and carpet. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances, granite countertops, island and breakfast bar. Spacious family room. Separate formal living and dining. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full master bath with dual sinks, separate tub, and tile enclosed shower. Extended covered patio overlooks the big grassy backyard. Great South Chandler location. Close to schools, shopping, and freeways. Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/applySearch for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/Fee Structure:- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)- $50 application fee per adult (18+)- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (1 small dog)- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee- Renters Insurance RequiredON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

