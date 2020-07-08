Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

1661 W. Bartlett Way Available 06/15/20 Come cool off in this beautiful home in chandler for rent! - Fantastic home near Intel for rent! Fireplace and bar in the family room, gourmet kitchen with island and a breakfast nook, upgraded stainless steel appliances. Breakfast nook, formal dining and living room, Large master bedroom with walk in closet and walk out patio on second floor. Close to Intel and CTA independence elementary school. Come bring the family to cool off this summer in the all inclusive maintained pool. If that was not enough, we include pest control every two months and routine landscaping.You will love it here!



Terms: 2 year lease

Pets call first, pet rent required

Application fee $45.00 per adult

One time admin fee of $250.00

Renters insurance required

Please add 4% tax/processing fee/ HVAC filter fee onto rent.

Call to view today!



(RLNE3301233)