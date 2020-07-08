Amenities
1661 W. Bartlett Way Available 06/15/20 Come cool off in this beautiful home in chandler for rent! - Fantastic home near Intel for rent! Fireplace and bar in the family room, gourmet kitchen with island and a breakfast nook, upgraded stainless steel appliances. Breakfast nook, formal dining and living room, Large master bedroom with walk in closet and walk out patio on second floor. Close to Intel and CTA independence elementary school. Come bring the family to cool off this summer in the all inclusive maintained pool. If that was not enough, we include pest control every two months and routine landscaping.You will love it here!
Terms: 2 year lease
Pets call first, pet rent required
Application fee $45.00 per adult
One time admin fee of $250.00
Renters insurance required
Please add 4% tax/processing fee/ HVAC filter fee onto rent.
Call to view today!
(RLNE3301233)