All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1661 W. Bartlett Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1661 W. Bartlett Way
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

1661 W. Bartlett Way

1661 West Bartlett Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1661 West Bartlett Way, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1661 W. Bartlett Way Available 06/15/20 Come cool off in this beautiful home in chandler for rent! - Fantastic home near Intel for rent! Fireplace and bar in the family room, gourmet kitchen with island and a breakfast nook, upgraded stainless steel appliances. Breakfast nook, formal dining and living room, Large master bedroom with walk in closet and walk out patio on second floor. Close to Intel and CTA independence elementary school. Come bring the family to cool off this summer in the all inclusive maintained pool. If that was not enough, we include pest control every two months and routine landscaping.You will love it here!

Terms: 2 year lease
Pets call first, pet rent required
Application fee $45.00 per adult
One time admin fee of $250.00
Renters insurance required
Please add 4% tax/processing fee/ HVAC filter fee onto rent.
Call to view today!

(RLNE3301233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1661 W. Bartlett Way have any available units?
1661 W. Bartlett Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1661 W. Bartlett Way have?
Some of 1661 W. Bartlett Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1661 W. Bartlett Way currently offering any rent specials?
1661 W. Bartlett Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 W. Bartlett Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1661 W. Bartlett Way is pet friendly.
Does 1661 W. Bartlett Way offer parking?
No, 1661 W. Bartlett Way does not offer parking.
Does 1661 W. Bartlett Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1661 W. Bartlett Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 W. Bartlett Way have a pool?
Yes, 1661 W. Bartlett Way has a pool.
Does 1661 W. Bartlett Way have accessible units?
No, 1661 W. Bartlett Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 W. Bartlett Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1661 W. Bartlett Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College