Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1660 East San Tan Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1660 East San Tan Street

1660 East San Tan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1660 East San Tan Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Tradition East

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY - ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS REMODEL!! THIS STUNNING 3 BEDROOM + DEN 2 BATHROOM HOME HAS IT ALL, FEATURING CUSTOM BEIGE TWO TONE PAINT, NEW TILE AND CARPET THROUGH OUT, CEILING FANS IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES, ENJOY A BEAUTIFUL COVERED PATIO IN THE BACKYARD! THIS HOME IS IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER TRADITIONAL EAST SUBDIVISION OFF OF COOPER AND RAY! ADDITIONAL STORAGE SPACE IN THE GARAGE WITH THE CABINETS!! THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG AT THIS PRICE IN THIS PRIME LOCATION!

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% Refundable)
12-month lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$100 one time pet fee per pet which is non refundable (some breed restrictions)
$195 One time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
4% monthly rental tax and/or administration fee

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 East San Tan Street have any available units?
1660 East San Tan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1660 East San Tan Street have?
Some of 1660 East San Tan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 East San Tan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1660 East San Tan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 East San Tan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1660 East San Tan Street is pet friendly.
Does 1660 East San Tan Street offer parking?
Yes, 1660 East San Tan Street offers parking.
Does 1660 East San Tan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1660 East San Tan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 East San Tan Street have a pool?
No, 1660 East San Tan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1660 East San Tan Street have accessible units?
No, 1660 East San Tan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 East San Tan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1660 East San Tan Street does not have units with dishwashers.

