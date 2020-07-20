All apartments in Chandler
Location

1648 East Kaibab Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Symphony Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Beautiful Rental in Gated community! Not your average rental. Private Backyard oasis with pool, water slide, built in bbq, grassy area, and covered patio. Perfect for family or for entertaining. Large master suite with 2 walk in closets. Large bedrooms, great room and large loft. Pool table included! Washer/dryer/fridge/water softener included. Alarm system . Don't miss out on this great property. Located in the Award winning Chandler School District. TWICE A MONTH LANDSCAPING, WEEKLY POOL SERVICE AND HOA INCLUDED IN RENTAL PRICE. Available 8/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1648 E KAIBAB Drive have any available units?
1648 E KAIBAB Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1648 E KAIBAB Drive have?
Some of 1648 E KAIBAB Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1648 E KAIBAB Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1648 E KAIBAB Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1648 E KAIBAB Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1648 E KAIBAB Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1648 E KAIBAB Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1648 E KAIBAB Drive offers parking.
Does 1648 E KAIBAB Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1648 E KAIBAB Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1648 E KAIBAB Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1648 E KAIBAB Drive has a pool.
Does 1648 E KAIBAB Drive have accessible units?
No, 1648 E KAIBAB Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1648 E KAIBAB Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1648 E KAIBAB Drive has units with dishwashers.
