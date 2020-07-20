1648 E KAIBAB Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Rental in Gated community! Not your average rental. Private Backyard oasis with pool, water slide, built in bbq, grassy area, and covered patio. Perfect for family or for entertaining. Large master suite with 2 walk in closets. Large bedrooms, great room and large loft. Pool table included! Washer/dryer/fridge/water softener included. Alarm system . Don't miss out on this great property. Located in the Award winning Chandler School District. TWICE A MONTH LANDSCAPING, WEEKLY POOL SERVICE AND HOA INCLUDED IN RENTAL PRICE. Available 8/1.