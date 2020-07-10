1613 W. Palomino Dr.

Amenities

parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c84216c065 ---- Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home!! Kitchen is light/bright with plenty of counter top space for your convenience, All appliances. Tile in living room, kitchen hallways; carpet only in the bedrooms. Spacious backyard for your enjoyment. RV Parking with slab for toys! Great Chandler location close to schools, shopping & the 101/Chandler Mall. Move In Cost: $1395 Rent, plus tax $1395 Refundable Security Deposit $150 1x Admin. Fee $45 Application fee, per adult *No pets preferred.