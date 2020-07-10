All apartments in Chandler
1613 W. Palomino Dr.

1613 W Palomino Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1613 W Palomino Dr, Chandler, AZ 85224
Southwest Shawnee Park

Amenities

parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c84216c065 ---- Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home!! Kitchen is light/bright with plenty of counter top space for your convenience, All appliances. Tile in living room, kitchen hallways; carpet only in the bedrooms. Spacious backyard for your enjoyment. RV Parking with slab for toys! Great Chandler location close to schools, shopping & the 101/Chandler Mall. Move In Cost: $1395 Rent, plus tax $1395 Refundable Security Deposit $150 1x Admin. Fee $45 Application fee, per adult *No pets preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 W. Palomino Dr. have any available units?
1613 W. Palomino Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 1613 W. Palomino Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1613 W. Palomino Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 W. Palomino Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1613 W. Palomino Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1613 W. Palomino Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1613 W. Palomino Dr. offers parking.
Does 1613 W. Palomino Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 W. Palomino Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 W. Palomino Dr. have a pool?
No, 1613 W. Palomino Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1613 W. Palomino Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1613 W. Palomino Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 W. Palomino Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 W. Palomino Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1613 W. Palomino Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1613 W. Palomino Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

