1530 E Whitten St.
Last updated July 13 2019 at 5:16 PM

1530 E Whitten St

1530 East Whitten Street · No Longer Available
Location

1530 East Whitten Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Chandler Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3c1d86607a ---- This is a very roomy house available in the Chandler area. Very Large living and dining areas for easy entertaining and large gatherings. Large Master bedroom and beautiful master bath with a large spa tub and standing shower. 2 bedrooms have closet built ins to make life much easier. Large back yard with an RV access gate.

Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1530 E Whitten St have any available units?
1530 E Whitten St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 1530 E Whitten St currently offering any rent specials?
1530 E Whitten St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 E Whitten St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 E Whitten St is pet friendly.
Does 1530 E Whitten St offer parking?
No, 1530 E Whitten St does not offer parking.
Does 1530 E Whitten St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 E Whitten St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 E Whitten St have a pool?
No, 1530 E Whitten St does not have a pool.
Does 1530 E Whitten St have accessible units?
No, 1530 E Whitten St does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 E Whitten St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 E Whitten St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 E Whitten St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1530 E Whitten St has units with air conditioning.

