Chandler, AZ
1524 West Mesquite Street
Last updated March 2 2020 at 6:07 PM

1524 West Mesquite Street

1524 West Mesquite Street · No Longer Available
Location

1524 West Mesquite Street, Chandler, AZ 85224
Cameo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Stunning single level home in Chandler! Corner lot! Soaring ceilings and warm wall tones throughout! The great room has a cozy brick fireplace and new flooring! The eat-in kitchen is complete with beautiful dark cabinetry and new stainless steel appliances. Large master suite has plush carpet with ceiling fan and picture windows. Full bathroom with extended single sink vanity. Beautiful backyard features an extended covered patio with plenty of room for entertaining!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 dogs under 25lb and no cats)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 West Mesquite Street have any available units?
1524 West Mesquite Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 West Mesquite Street have?
Some of 1524 West Mesquite Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 West Mesquite Street currently offering any rent specials?
1524 West Mesquite Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 West Mesquite Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 West Mesquite Street is pet friendly.
Does 1524 West Mesquite Street offer parking?
No, 1524 West Mesquite Street does not offer parking.
Does 1524 West Mesquite Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 West Mesquite Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 West Mesquite Street have a pool?
No, 1524 West Mesquite Street does not have a pool.
Does 1524 West Mesquite Street have accessible units?
No, 1524 West Mesquite Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 West Mesquite Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 West Mesquite Street does not have units with dishwashers.

