1524 West Mesquite Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Stunning single level home in Chandler! Corner lot! Soaring ceilings and warm wall tones throughout! The great room has a cozy brick fireplace and new flooring! The eat-in kitchen is complete with beautiful dark cabinetry and new stainless steel appliances. Large master suite has plush carpet with ceiling fan and picture windows. Full bathroom with extended single sink vanity. Beautiful backyard features an extended covered patio with plenty of room for entertaining!



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 dogs under 25lb and no cats)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.