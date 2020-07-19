1523 W MARLIN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

LIKE NEW - BARELY LIVED in home with a community pool. Great opportunity to rent a home that is fresh and clean. Walk into a special home that has a large great room with XL sized kitchen overlooking a cute yard. Large island and contemporary style makes it nice to live in. Downstairs has a powder room. There is a nice loft upstairs, along with all the bedrooms that are large. Landlord has not left any expense in making sure the home upgrades delight the pickiest tenants. Home has all appliances and is ready to move in today.