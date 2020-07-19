All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:49 PM

1523 W MARLIN Drive

1523 West Marlin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1523 West Marlin Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
LIKE NEW - BARELY LIVED in home with a community pool. Great opportunity to rent a home that is fresh and clean. Walk into a special home that has a large great room with XL sized kitchen overlooking a cute yard. Large island and contemporary style makes it nice to live in. Downstairs has a powder room. There is a nice loft upstairs, along with all the bedrooms that are large. Landlord has not left any expense in making sure the home upgrades delight the pickiest tenants. Home has all appliances and is ready to move in today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 W MARLIN Drive have any available units?
1523 W MARLIN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 W MARLIN Drive have?
Some of 1523 W MARLIN Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 W MARLIN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1523 W MARLIN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 W MARLIN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1523 W MARLIN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1523 W MARLIN Drive offer parking?
No, 1523 W MARLIN Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1523 W MARLIN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 W MARLIN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 W MARLIN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1523 W MARLIN Drive has a pool.
Does 1523 W MARLIN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1523 W MARLIN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 W MARLIN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1523 W MARLIN Drive has units with dishwashers.
