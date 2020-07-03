1482 W Orchid Lane

Amenities

WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME IN THE HEART OF CHANDLER!!! The home is well maintained one story 3 bedroom, 2 bath with vaulted ceilings and large windows. The upgraded kitchen has beautiful dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and dining table with four chairs, tile and wood floors and ceiling fans throughout. Enjoy the covered patio, backyard with grass and colorful pavers and the privacy of only one neighbor. Home is on large corner lot of cul-de-sac within walking distance of a park. Minutes away from schools, church, hospitals upscale restaurants, shopping and Chandler Fashion Center and 101 Fwy. Tenants must provide proof of renter's insurance prior to moving in. Sales tax included on monthly rent. Only 1 small dog allowed. No section 8 and no smoking please.