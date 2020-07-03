All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1482 W Orchid Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1482 W Orchid Lane
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

1482 W Orchid Lane

1482 West Orchid Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1482 West Orchid Lane, Chandler, AZ 85224
Festival-Celebration

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME IN THE HEART OF CHANDLER!!! The home is well maintained one story 3 bedroom, 2 bath with vaulted ceilings and large windows. The upgraded kitchen has beautiful dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and dining table with four chairs, tile and wood floors and ceiling fans throughout. Enjoy the covered patio, backyard with grass and colorful pavers and the privacy of only one neighbor. Home is on large corner lot of cul-de-sac within walking distance of a park. Minutes away from schools, church, hospitals upscale restaurants, shopping and Chandler Fashion Center and 101 Fwy. Tenants must provide proof of renter's insurance prior to moving in. Sales tax included on monthly rent. Only 1 small dog allowed. No section 8 and no smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1482 W Orchid Lane have any available units?
1482 W Orchid Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1482 W Orchid Lane have?
Some of 1482 W Orchid Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1482 W Orchid Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1482 W Orchid Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1482 W Orchid Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1482 W Orchid Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1482 W Orchid Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1482 W Orchid Lane offers parking.
Does 1482 W Orchid Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1482 W Orchid Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1482 W Orchid Lane have a pool?
No, 1482 W Orchid Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1482 W Orchid Lane have accessible units?
No, 1482 W Orchid Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1482 W Orchid Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1482 W Orchid Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Symphony
2225 W Frye Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College