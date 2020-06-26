1451 W. Folley St.

Amenities

pet friendly pool ceiling fan fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities pool pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home With Pool! - 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath home located in the heart of Chandler. This home features a kitchen that opens up to living room. Other features include, formal dining room. Fireplace, ceiling fans, full size master bathroom with garden tub, double vanity and large walk-in shower. Fenced pool with pool service included in rent. Close to Chandler Fashion Square Mall, Old Town Chandler and freeway access.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1600

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1600

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Click APPLY NOW!

Upon approved application the $1600 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4961516)