1381 N TAMARISK Drive
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

1381 N TAMARISK Drive

1381 North Tamarisk Drive · No Longer Available
Chandler
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pools
Apartments with Balconies
Apartments with Gyms
Location

1381 North Tamarisk Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224
Silvergate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Come home to your Zen Garden Oasis! Immaculate & charming 3 bedroom home, surrounded by a tranquil yard w/fruit trees and flowering rose bushes. All recently painted, 2 bedrooms w/new carpet, tile throughout the rest of the home. R/O water purification, plus all appliances included. Walk-in hydro-therapy tub in master bath. HOA maintains the front yard. Quiet Silvergate neighborhood w/large park nearby, easy access to the 101 Freeway, close to Chandler Fashion Ctr, Community Pool just around the corner. This lovely home shows pride of ownership. Landlord is looking for wonderful tenants w/great credit, will consider one small dog. Self-managed by Landlord, who is very responsive to tenants. Vacant - show any time. Call or text Maggie with ???

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1381 N TAMARISK Drive have any available units?
1381 N TAMARISK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1381 N TAMARISK Drive have?
Some of 1381 N TAMARISK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1381 N TAMARISK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1381 N TAMARISK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1381 N TAMARISK Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1381 N TAMARISK Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1381 N TAMARISK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1381 N TAMARISK Drive offers parking.
Does 1381 N TAMARISK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1381 N TAMARISK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1381 N TAMARISK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1381 N TAMARISK Drive has a pool.
Does 1381 N TAMARISK Drive have accessible units?
No, 1381 N TAMARISK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1381 N TAMARISK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1381 N TAMARISK Drive has units with dishwashers.
