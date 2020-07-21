1381 N TAMARISK Drive

Amenities

Come home to your Zen Garden Oasis! Immaculate & charming 3 bedroom home, surrounded by a tranquil yard w/fruit trees and flowering rose bushes. All recently painted, 2 bedrooms w/new carpet, tile throughout the rest of the home. R/O water purification, plus all appliances included. Walk-in hydro-therapy tub in master bath. HOA maintains the front yard. Quiet Silvergate neighborhood w/large park nearby, easy access to the 101 Freeway, close to Chandler Fashion Ctr, Community Pool just around the corner. This lovely home shows pride of ownership. Landlord is looking for wonderful tenants w/great credit, will consider one small dog. Self-managed by Landlord, who is very responsive to tenants. Vacant - show any time. Call or text Maggie with ???