Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1350 W PELICAN Court
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

1350 W PELICAN Court

1350 West Pelican Court · No Longer Available
Location

1350 West Pelican Court, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Clemente Ranch * 4 bdrm 3 full bath sep fam/lvg rms home * Grand entry to living room & formal dining * The family room has views of the back yard and is adjacent to the kitchen * 1 bedrm & full bath down * Grand staircase * Upstairs to other bedrooms with Jack-n-Jill bath between * Double dr entry to Master with His & Her's closet in the master * Separate shower/tub & dual sinks * Washer & dryer stay * Tiled entry, kitchen, breakfst rm & baths * Covrd Patio with extended brick area * N/S Eposure & Cul-De-Sac Lot * Sorry No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 W PELICAN Court have any available units?
1350 W PELICAN Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 W PELICAN Court have?
Some of 1350 W PELICAN Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 W PELICAN Court currently offering any rent specials?
1350 W PELICAN Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 W PELICAN Court pet-friendly?
No, 1350 W PELICAN Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1350 W PELICAN Court offer parking?
Yes, 1350 W PELICAN Court offers parking.
Does 1350 W PELICAN Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1350 W PELICAN Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 W PELICAN Court have a pool?
No, 1350 W PELICAN Court does not have a pool.
Does 1350 W PELICAN Court have accessible units?
No, 1350 W PELICAN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 W PELICAN Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 W PELICAN Court has units with dishwashers.

