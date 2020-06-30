1350 W PELICAN Court

Amenities

Clemente Ranch * 4 bdrm 3 full bath sep fam/lvg rms home * Grand entry to living room & formal dining * The family room has views of the back yard and is adjacent to the kitchen * 1 bedrm & full bath down * Grand staircase * Upstairs to other bedrooms with Jack-n-Jill bath between * Double dr entry to Master with His & Her's closet in the master * Separate shower/tub & dual sinks * Washer & dryer stay * Tiled entry, kitchen, breakfst rm & baths * Covrd Patio with extended brick area * N/S Eposure & Cul-De-Sac Lot * Sorry No Pets