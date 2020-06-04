All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:40 PM

1291 S Wayne Drive

1291 South Wayne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1291 South Wayne Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
Fantastic 5bed, 2.5 bath PLUS loft home in Arizona Estates- if you need space, this is the one for you! Master Br downstairs with others up- all generous size. Living room up front with family room, complete with gas fireplace that opens to eat in kitchen with island, desk area and all appliances. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Large lot with desert landscaping out front and grass out back. Short walk to community greenbelt and children's playground. Quick access to shopping, dining, Chandler Gilbert Community College, Chandler Municipal Airport, Santan 202 and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1291 S Wayne Drive have any available units?
1291 S Wayne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1291 S Wayne Drive have?
Some of 1291 S Wayne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1291 S Wayne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1291 S Wayne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1291 S Wayne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1291 S Wayne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1291 S Wayne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1291 S Wayne Drive offers parking.
Does 1291 S Wayne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1291 S Wayne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1291 S Wayne Drive have a pool?
No, 1291 S Wayne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1291 S Wayne Drive have accessible units?
No, 1291 S Wayne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1291 S Wayne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1291 S Wayne Drive has units with dishwashers.
