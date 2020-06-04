1291 S Wayne Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Fantastic 5bed, 2.5 bath PLUS loft home in Arizona Estates- if you need space, this is the one for you! Master Br downstairs with others up- all generous size. Living room up front with family room, complete with gas fireplace that opens to eat in kitchen with island, desk area and all appliances. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Large lot with desert landscaping out front and grass out back. Short walk to community greenbelt and children's playground. Quick access to shopping, dining, Chandler Gilbert Community College, Chandler Municipal Airport, Santan 202 and much more!